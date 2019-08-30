What’s on Your Virtuoso Wanderlist?
Earlier this month, more than 6,500 travel professionals who are part of global luxury travel network Virtuoso attended the 31st annual Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas.
An estimated 280,000 one-to-one meetings took place between advisors and preferred partners over the course of the week-long event, luxury travel’s answer to Fashion Week.
Fostering stronger human connections is the cornerstone of the event, and as a preferred partner of Virtuoso, Blue Ribbon Bags (BRB) met face to face with hundreds of travel advisors from all over the world to discuss its unique delayed baggage tracking and expediting service.
When asked about BRB, Steve Wooster, Managing Director, Services and Air Operations at Virtuoso, said, "One way Virtuoso travel advisors set themselves apart in the industry is through their superior service, and as a result they are always seeking new avenues to elevate the client travel experience. Blue Ribbon Bags adds a valuable, unique offering to the Virtuoso advisor toolkit.”
As the service is integrated within the Sabre Red App, travel advisors can seamlessly attach BRB when booking each flight for their clients. Virtuoso’s luxury clients can then travel freely with the peace of mind knowing they have BRB luggage protection.
Dawn Garrett, Director of Operations at All Star Travel Group, raved, “Their service is far superior to leaving it to the airlines to locate your bag. I don’t just recommend our clients use BRB, I insist!”
In addition to providing a value-add for the clients, BRB spares travel advisors the hassle and headache of spending hours on the phone with airlines attempting to track their client’s luggage. Instead, BRB provides real-time updates on the status of a passenger’s bag through SMS or e-mail.
After a day of meetings, Daniel Levine, President of Blue Ribbon Bags, stated, “With many Virtuoso member agencies already including BRB as a component of their service offerings, we are still expanding across the vast network.
It’s an honor to be preferred partners with the world’s leading luxury travel network. As a result of the meetings and introductions made at Virtuoso Travel Week, several of the biggest names in the industry will begin to include BRB in their offerings.”
For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com. For additional information, please contact Robert Ardino at robert.ardino@blueribbonbags.com. To learn more about BRB, please watch the video at https://youtu.be/8RDf4SJnIM8.
SOURCE: Blue Ribbon Bags press release.
