A Vacation Getaway to Hawaii

Hawaii is considered a dream destination by many and, better yet, easily accessible for Americans who don't need a passport to vacation in the Pacific.
Packaging your Hawaiian getaway with American Airlines Vacations is effortless and a great way to save money without the hassle. Customers can even earn bonus miles along the way and then use those miles to book future trips. Working with a travel agent is a surefire route to an even smoother vacation experience.
AA Vacations offers flight, hotel and car rental packages to coveted places throughout the Hawaiian Islands, including destinations like Honolulu, Kona, Maui and Kauai.
For example, you can celebrate spring early with an eight-night stay at the Park Shore Waikiki Hotel from Dallas in mid-February 2020 for as little as $1,539 per person or unwind at the nearby four-star Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort for seven nights from under $1,700 per person including flights.
AA Vacations offers convenient packages to Hawaii from major cities all over the country, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and San Francisco.
If it's luxury you're after, package a four-night hotel stay at the five-star The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua in Maui with roundtrip flights from Dallas this December for only $1,732 per person through AA Vacations.
Luxury is just one of the many vacation types available through AA Vacations, which features a package for virtually every kind of trip, including family vacations, budget-friendly travel, LGBTQ-friendly getaways, ski and golf outings and much more.
Whether you're into adventure, relaxation or a combination of both, getting to and experiencing the best of Hawaii is easier than ever before with AA Vacations.
