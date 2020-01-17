ALG Brands Launch Exclusive Automatic Bonus Commission Program
Ensuring that travelers have the best vacation experience by choosing quality experiences and service just became even more profitable for travel agents booking through Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) with the exclusive companywide launch and expansion of Funjet Vacations' beloved Get Paid to Upgrade automatic bonus commission program.
Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Southwest Vacations, Funjet Vacations and United Vacations are now offering a whole 2 percent additional commission on the entirety of the hotel portion of the applicable package to participating properties—not just the difference between the pricing of the lead-in and upgrade categories.
For flexible group bookings, bonus earnings may average $500 per reservation. Since its inception with Funjet Vacations, over $1 million in extra commission was awarded for that brand alone. For FIT packages, the average compensation is a whole $100 more per booking.
“We are so excited to start the new year with the launch of the expanded Get Paid to Upgrade across all brands,” said Wendy Hoekwater, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Apple Leisure Group Vacations. “There's no better way to set the tone for 2020 than by reasserting our shared commitment to investing in our travel partners' success and to providing a new, exclusive way to help them elevate the overall experience and satisfaction of their customers while also increasing their earnings significantly … and automatically.”
Bookable only through ALGV brands' websites and the award-winning VAX VacationAccess platform, the industry's most powerful agent booking engine, the technology has already been built to enable automatic distribution of higher commissions for eligible properties.
Through this engine, it's easy to identify eligible properties. Clear notation in search results and a step-by-step guide (ALGVACATIONS.COMGetPaidToUpgrade) on how to identify these bonus commission opportunities simplify the sifting process, while on-demand access to the full list of properties provides an at-a-glance overview.
Participating hoteliers include brands such as Barcelo Hotels & Resorts, Blue Diamond Hotels & Resorts, Couples Resorts, IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Sandos Resorts, Starwood properties and more in Mexico, the Caribbean and Hawaii.
Collections such as RIU Hotels & Resorts are launching additions that make this program even more lucrative and easy to benefit from than ever before; AMResorts' participation will be hot on its heels.
To sweeten the offer, upgrading at certain properties may also qualify consumers for exclusive ALGV travel perks, such as Partner Privileges by Travel Impressions, Exceptional Values with Apple Vacations, and Funjet Insider Circle. These collections of value-added amenities are obtainable only through agent-facing ALGV brands, providing even more incentive for vacationers to consult with and return to a trusted travel professional.
For more information, agents are encouraged to visit ALGVACATIONS.COMGetPaidToUpgrade. There, they'll find:
—Sales tips highlighting the benefit of upgraded accommodations
—FIT and Flex Groups, Groups Your Way and Group-Ease eligibility
—Detailed instructions on finding and identifying Get Paid to Upgrade opportunities
—A complete inventory of Get Paid to Upgrade partners
—Quick references and fast facts about the new program
The latest all-brand initiative to be released under the ALGV umbrella, this exclusive program is the first of many ways the organization plans to move forward into a new year with travel professionals in mind.
