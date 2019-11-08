Beat the Winter Blues With a Vacation
The clocks have turned back so it’s time to start thinking forward. Winter is just around the corner and now is when travelers should begin booking their winter breaks.
Apple Leisure Group's family of brands have a number of options available that will save clients big in warm-weather destinations.
United Vacations
Beach lovers will love the savings with United Vacations' Caribbean travel deals. Save on an island getaway to TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, the Royalton Negril in Jamaica or Riu Palace Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
Book by November 14, 2019, using promo code EVERYTHING19 for up to 68 percent off vacations.
Funjet Vacations
Book a winter break for the family at Dreams Resorts & Spas and receive instant savings with Funjet Vacations.
Travelers receive $300 in instant savings when booking three nights hotel and flights by December 17, 2019, for travel November 20, 2019, to April 29, 2020.
Choose from hotels in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America, including the Dreams Delight Playa Bonita Panama, Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Dreams Puerto Aventuras Resort & Spa.
Southwest Vacations
Save up to $200 on a winter vacation to Mexico or the Dominican Republic with Southwest Vacations.
Those booking a flight and hotel package of $1,500 or more to Mexico or to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic can save up to $200 with promo code BEACHFUN19.
Bookings must be made by November 18, 2019, for travel through June 5, 2020.
Blue Sky Vacations
It’s always warm in Hawaii. Blue Sky Tours' experts can recommend the perfect getaway for clients traveling to the Islands. Choose from popular resorts, including Hilton, Hyatt, Outrigger, Aqua-Aston, Marriott and more.
For travelers looking beyond Hawaii to the South Pacific, Blue Sky offers custom trips to Tahiti, Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.
