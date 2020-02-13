Funjet Receives Top Honors at the 2020 Travvy Awards
Vacation Packages Funjet Vacations Patrick Clarke February 13, 2020
Funjet Vacations cleaned up at the 2020 Travvy Awards in New York City on Wednesday night, yet again earning gold in the all-important category of Best Vacation Packager Overall.
The Apple Leisure Group (ALG) division also came away with three other gold Travvys this year, winning key regions and specializations, including Best Vacation Packager for the Caribbean; Best Vacation Packager for Mexico and Best Vacation Packager for Families.
AmaWaterways Wins Big at 2020 Travvy AwardsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Allianz Named Top Travel Insurance Provider at 2020 Travvy AwardsDestination & Tourism
Enterprise-Rent-a-Car Earns Top Honors at 2020 Travvy AwardsCar Rental & Rail
Funjet crafts vacation packages to a plethora of coveted destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean, including hotspots such as Cancun, Riviera Maya, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and St. Lucia, among many others.
In addition, the award-winning brand works with a variety of resorts geared toward every traveler type, including family-friendly properties like Hotel Xcaret Mexico and fellow Travvy award winner Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana.
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Funjet has been winning travel advisors and their clients over for decades by providing expectation-defying vacation packages at an exceptional value. This week's triumph is just the latest example.
Travelers can celebrate Funjet's 2020 Travvy Awards success by saving up to $150 and earning a fourth night free at select resorts for spring and summer travel now through August 31, 2020, when they book by February 20.
Visit Funjet.com for more information and to view other special offers.
For more information on Funjet Vacations
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS