Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Codie Liermann January 20, 2022
While no one could have imagined the world would be in the state it is in today amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, travel advisors continue to find themselves trying to stay up to date with the latest protocols and guidelines.
In a way, the pandemic has led potential vacationers and even avid travelers to put their trust in advisors now more than ever before. However, the ever-changing destination regulations are proving difficult for even agents to stay up to speed on.
ALG Vacations continues to figure out ways to help advisors in this area, and the vacation company’s goal is to conveniently share information that is both accurate and current.
Turning to the CDC and State Department for guidance should always be step number one; however, these rules and regulations are not always the easiest to decipher. ALG has created a new area for travel advisors to go to find assistance with understanding the number of international COVID travel updates.
This new reference page can be a go-to resource for travel agents when they have clients who test positive in a destination and aren’t sure what to do or need help finding a testing site prior to returning home.
In addition to this resource, ALG also has another tool specifically for agents who have clients needing assistance during travel. The during travel page offers insightful information such as new health and safety protocols, tips to help travelers stay safe during vacations and advice on what to do when an airline cancels a flight.
This page also houses a number of other tools for advisors: current airline policies, current hotel and destination protocols, a quick reference guide for ALGV policies and more.
During this ever-changing climate, it’s not a matter of having everything memorized but rather knowing where to quickly find the resources needed. ALG has compiled these tools to help agencies increase efficiency in order to have more time in the day to do what they love – bringing vacation dreams to life.
Having access to these helpful tools and resources is just another reason why travel advisors can count on ALG Vacations and why they can trust the company to take care of their mutual clients.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
