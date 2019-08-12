Travel Impressions Launches New Program for Client Perks
Travel Impressions is launching Partner Privileges, an inventive program that allows clients who book with Travel Impressions agents to receive exclusive privileges at no additional cost to make their vacation extra special. Travel advisors can click here to watch a video on the inaugural Partner Privileges program, which debuts August 12.
With the all-new Partner Privileges program, the agent-dedicated tour operator has partnered with some of the most in-demand sun-and-sand hotels and resorts to provide Travel Impressions agents’ customers a wealth of exclusive added-value amenities and benefits they won’t find anywhere else in an effort to provide travel professionals with even more marketplace advantages.
“Dedicated to guaranteeing the best for our trusted travel agents, Partner Privileges allows travel professionals to ensure success for their business by developing stronger relationships with their clients,” said Scott Wiseman, president of Travel Impressions. “By offering their consumers exclusive benefits that online competitors cannot, we’re doing our part to answer in greater depth, ‘why book with a travel agent?’”
One-of-a-kind extras include:
—Complimentary upgraded and signature tours at brands like UNICO 20°87° for true destination immersion
—ALG Kids Concierge program at select family-friendly Karisma Hotels & Resorts, encompassing in-room game, camping and movie nights, cooking classes and child-focused amenities
—Free roundtrip airport transfers in most destinations in the comfort of our approved ground operators
—Access to VIP lounges, including on-resort at Be Live Collection Punta Cana and Club MoBay in Jamaica for Iberostar Grand Rose Hall guests
—Spa credit for services of the guest’s choice, or bundled treatments such as a foot massage with a free cabana rental at Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun
—Private poolside cabana rentals, on the house, at properties that include Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta
—Preferred room locations such as high floors for dramatic views and/or reserved floors or buildings at brands including Oasis Hotels & Resorts and El Dorado Spa Resorts, by Karisma
—An additional $200 in resort discounts for services at select participating Barceló resorts, with special rum or tequila tasting events at adult-only properties
—Private cocktail parties for Travel Impressions and other Apple Leisure Group Vacations brand guests only
—Romantic private dinner for two at Hard Rock Hotel Puerto Vallarta, for example
“These highlights are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what this new program can provide,” Wiseman concludes. “We’re constantly working on finding new ways to add value to booking with our travel partners, and VIP benefits like these can often tip the scales for travelers looking for a more elite, special experience.”
Visit www.travimp.com/PartnerPrivileges for full details on this exclusive Travel Impressions program.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
