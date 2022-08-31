CIE Tours Blog | August 31, 2022 5:00 AM ET
6 Attractions to Discover Ireland Off the Beaten Path
Ireland is renowned for its majestic beauty and rich heritage, and so many of its classic sights are famed around the world. But what if you’re looking to go a little off the beaten path? Perhaps dig a little deeper into Ireland’s culture and heritage? The six attractions below are great options if you’re looking for some lesser-known ways to experience some of Ireland’s fascinating and distinctive culture.
The Custom House
The Custom House is one of Dublin’s most beautiful and historic landmarks. This masterpiece of Neoclassical architecture, completed in 1791, stands on the River Liffey – once Ireland’s gateway to the world. The design features 14 carved keystones depicting 14 river gods, one for each of Ireland’s major rivers. More than an architectural icon, The Custom House was the site of some of the most tumultuous milestones in Irish history. Destroyed by fire in 1921 during the War of Independence, it has since been restored to its former glory, and today The Custom House Visitor Centre tells the story of two centuries of this glorious building in an exciting new exhibition.
Suggested tour: Irish Adventure
Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin’s Liberties
Pearse Lyons Distillery is a distillery with a difference: not only it is Dublin’s only family-owned independent distillery, but it’s located in the lovingly restored St James Church in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties. The distillery experience immerses visitors in the art of Irish Whiskey distillation: visitors meet the distillers, and taste a range of exclusive Pearse Irish Whiskey exclusives in intimate tours and tasting experiences – but that’s not all. Tours feature the unique culture of the Liberties, with local storytellers telling tales of the neighborhood as visitors explore the church and the graveyard outside.
Suggested tour: Irish Classic
Strokestown Park
Strokestown Park offers an opportunity to explore Ireland’s tragic history of colonization and famine. The centerpiece of the park is Strokestown House, a grand Victorian mansion that reveals the contrast between the luxurious lives of its 19thcentury residents and the destitution of their tenants. The house is surrounded by walled gardens and woodlands. Additionally, the park is the home of the National Famine Museum, which recently reopened after major renovations.
Suggested tour: Irish Explorer
Croke Park and Skyline Tour
Sports lovers will thrill to a visit to Croke Park, the legendary stadium that is the setting for the All-Ireland Championships in Gaelic Football (similar to soccer) and Hurling (a fast-paced sport played with sticks similar to field hockey). The Park includes the GAA Museum, where visitors learn not only about the games themselves but also about the Gaelic Athletic Association’s fascinating role in cultural, social, and sporting heritage. A special treat is the the Skyline Tour, ascending to the stadium’s rooftop 44 meters above the city for amazing views of Dublin.
Suggested tour: Jewels of Ireland
Crumlin Road Gaol
The Victorian-era Crumlin Road Gaol outside Belfast offers a fascinating look at 150 years of history, and the 25,000 men, women, and children who were imprisoned there. Among those imprisoned were Suffragettes in 1914, Eamon De Valera (Ireland’s future leader) in 1924, and political prisoners throughout The Troubles of the late 20th century. Suggested Tour: Irish and Scottish Sampler
Lough Key Forest Park
Lough Key Forest Park in Roscommon is an experience allowing visitors a chance to explore how humans have shaped the landscape on this old estate over thousands of years. The park is a lush area of nature with meadows, picnic grounds, and the ruins of a 12th-century abbey. Visitors can walk through tunnels used by servants in the 19th century, see the sunken garden, and then walk along with the Tree Canopy Bridge for panoramic views of nature and the shimmering lake.
Suggested tour: The Scots-Irish Tour
Ready to start planning? CIE Tours has a number of tours in Ireland. Contact your travel advisor or visit the CIE Tours website to learn more.
More CIE Tours, Ireland, Scotland
More by CIE Tours Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS