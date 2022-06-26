Rachel Virga | June 25, 2022 6:00 AM ET
A Look at What’s New in New Orleans
New Orleans is a lively and progressive city where new developments are always underway to keep the city moving forward. For over 300 years, New Orleans has been a hub for rich culture, history, architecture and unique attractions. With the addition of new and exciting things, New Orleans is ready for the future.
New Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
The new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is a $1 billion world-class terminal complex that completely replaced the old facility and is the first of its kind to be built in more than a decade. The new 972,000-square-foot terminal features three concourses, 35 gates, improved passenger experience and a more consolidated checkpoint for ease and efficiency.
New Hotels
In New Orleans, hotels are more than where you park your suitcase – they’re a place to meet, eat, recharge and get ideas about what to experience during your time in the city. New Orleans has more than 26,000 hotel rooms, most within a walkable two-mile radius of downtown and the French Quarter.
The latest addition to the city’s luxury accommodations is the Four Seasons New Orleans located on the Mississippi Riverfront. There is also the latest lifestyle brand to open in the Warehouse/Arts District, the Virgin Hotels New Orleans, which features multiple dining outlets as well as a rooftop bar and pool. Bringing together the past, present and future, the Canopy by Hilton New Orleans Downtown is just a 10-minute walk to the French Quarter. They offer exclusive Canopy bikes that serve as the perfect way to get around and explore everything that New Orleans has to offer.
New Attractions
New Orleans is home to some of the top attractions in the country. Several attractions are undergoing renovation and expansion, and new developments are being completed. Discover new ways to see New Orleans and immerse yourself in the history and fun of the city.
View New Orleans in a way you have never seen before! Rise above New Orleans at Vue Orleans, a one-of-a-kind interactive cultural exhibit, and discover the city’s only 360° observatory, offering stunning views in every direction. You can also zip through New Orleans swamps at our new attraction, Zip NOLA! This one-half-mile course allows you to get a bird’s eye view of New Orleans’ iconic cypress swamps while you zip over the wildlife from the safety of the treetops above!
For a more historic attraction, check out the Sazerac House, a high-tech museum dedicated to the history and culture of spirits, including the New Orleans original Sazerac cocktail. Also, visit the three-story Liberation Pavilion at The National WWII Museum; visitors follow an immersive journey through the closing months of the war and immediate postwar years, concluding with an explanation of links to our lives today.
For more information on new offerings in New Orleans or assistance with group planning, please contact Rachel Funel, Senior Account Executive - New Orleans & Company, at rfunel@neworleans.com or +1-504-566-5018.
