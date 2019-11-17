The Excellence Collection | November 17, 2019 4:00 PM ET
A Private Paradise for Adults Only in Montego Bay
Set on its own private peninsula, Excellence Oyster Bay is an adults-only, all-inclusive luxury resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
This property is part of The Excellence Collection, and a vacation here can start with a ride in a deluxe private airport transfer. This option is not only comfortable, but it saves travelers time as they leave the crowds behind and enjoy a transfer all to themselves.
Upon arrival, guests are spoiled with 24-hour, all-inclusive luxury services, including a special welcome cocktail, daily meals, 10 bars and lounges, unlimited international premium and domestic alcoholic beverages, 24-hour room service and much more.
The property has three swimming pools to enjoy, along with four outdoor hot water jacuzzis. Guests can choose to pass the time by lounging by the pool, and they can also enjoy non-motorized water sports such as sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding and snorkeling throughout their stay.
The room options range from spacious 800 square foot junior suites to 1,510 square foot beach villas, with several options in between. Stays in the beachfront villas include a private pool, a full living room, oceanfront views, an outdoor jacuzzi and a one-of-a-kind private bioluminescence tour to Glistening Waters Lagoon, among other things.
This property is ideal for couples celebrating a honeymoon and groups of friends looking for a luxurious experience. It’s also perfect for intimate wedding celebrations.
