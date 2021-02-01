ALG Vacations Blog | February 01, 2021 3:28 PM ET
ALGV’s COVID-19 Testing Toolkit for Travel Advisors
Since the beginning of 2020, travel advisors have been working hard to keep up with the ever-changing travel restrictions, destination updates, resort closures and openings and everything else that has happened due to COVID-19.
ALG Vacations is eager to help out its travel agents, and the company created a place for advisors to reference all the updates: the CDC COVID-19 Testing Travel Toolkit for Agents.
The page includes such information as entry requirements, partner airline policies, FAQs, hotel protocols and much more. There is even a downloadable excel sheet updated daily which includes:
—The availability of on-site testing for specific properties
—Cost per test if applicable, including for antigen testing
—Minimum stay requirements for free testing
—Travel date validity
—Local clinics should on-site not be available
—Quarantine offers
ALG Vacations continues to remind advisors that they are all in this together, and the company will work side by side with agents every step of the way.
To learn more about this travel toolkit for agents, click here.
