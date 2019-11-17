American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | November 17, 2019 12:20 PM ET
American Queen Steamboat Company’s Themed Cruises
Our 2020 itineraries feature a diverse collection of themes specially crafted to heighten the personal interests of our cruisers. Voyages with a focus on music, history or culinary craft are just a few that could set the tone for your 2020 adventure with us.
You might choose a barbeque tour through Mid-America, embark on a Civil War engagement on the Mississippi River or cultivate your inner enthusiast in a variety of areas. Check out a few of our many exciting themes in 2020.
American Music Festival
A very special guest will bless these cruises. Country music icon and writer of “God Bless the USA,” Lee Greenwood, is as American as apple pie – and as American Queen Steamboat Company, for that matter. Straight from his hometown, Clarksville, Tennessee, Greenwood will take to the stage to perform his chart-topping hits in our intimate venue – The Show Lounge.
His exclusive concert aboard the American Duchess is just one of many exciting guest performances planned for these captivating voyages. Imagine the pride of joining fellow guests during Greenwood’s patriotic performance aboard an authentic American paddlewheeler.
Our American Music Festival itineraries showcase the beauty of American music styles and are sure to be vacations filled with memorable moments. Within the intricately composed notes of each melody on this cruise lie stories of the rivers, waiting to be heard.
Discover the sights and sounds of America and the roots from which sprung a variety of musical genres as you enjoy special onboard entertainment and focused lectures that highlight the musical history of the regions through which you travel.
The great rivers of America once carried more than just the sounds of steam whistles, churning paddlewheels and splashing waters. They also served as conduits for spreading the music of a new nation wherever the waters flowed.
Whether it is the sound of Kentucky bluegrass, the strains of the uniquely American musical art form the Delta blues, the rock and soul of Memphis or homegrown country melodies from Nashville, it all harmonizes with the rhythms of the river.
Chairman’s Cruise
Our founder and CEO, John Waggoner, is excited to announce that in April 2020, we will launch the newest addition to our authentic collection of paddlewheelers – the American Countess. She will travel on the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers, just like her sisters, the American Queen and American Duchess. To celebrate the occasion, we’ve brought back our ever-popular Chairman’s Cruise.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend time with our company founder? If so, this cruise is for you. Join John and his wife, Claudette, on a journey from St. Louis to their hometown, Louisville. They are excited about the opportunity to welcome you aboard our latest addition.
Every paddlewheeler launch is dear to their hearts, and they appreciate the chance to share the experience with fellow travelers who love river cruising as much as they do.
It is truly a privilege to cruise with John. He is an experienced mariner whose enthusiasm for this unique mode of travel is contagious, and special presentations and events are planned for this one-of-a-kind voyage on our newest vessel. You’re sure to enjoy cruising with these two vibrant personalities.
American Culinary Experience
Sample a tantalizing array of sights, sounds and flavorful cuisines unique to various river regions while discovering the historic significance and quaint charms of small-town America on our American Culinary Experience cruise. This specially curated itinerary offers the opportunity to interact with our talented chefs during cooking demonstrations and feast on authentic regional cuisine.
Special events include a presentation with the Chefs de Cuisine Association of St. Louis and our Director of Culinary Operations, Paul Wayland-Smith, cooking with bourbon and a lecture on a Louisville regional delight – the Hot Brown – from a culinary representative of The Brown Hotel, where the iconic sandwich was created.
We’ve also added some uniquely American offerings from regional restaurants such as a barbeque smoker event by Pat’s BBQ & Catering and a Cincinnati-style chili-dog cookout. Add in a tasty lecture on Dippin’ Dots ice cream and a barbeque brunch, and you’ll see that this itinerary is as full as our guests will be.
In addition to these scrumptious culinary experiences, you’ll enjoy the exciting musical flavors of the soulful blues, R&B and jazz of Queen Anne Hines and the Elvis-inspired sounds of Terry Mike Jeffrey.
At American Queen Steamboat Company, we specialize in enhancing the river cruising experience. You’ll be sure to take in the masterful regional cuisine, world-class entertainment and comprehensive shore excursions typical of our cruises – but with focused enrichment that will fuel your unique passions. Whatever your interest, we hope to pique your enthusiasm on a vacation to remember!
More American Queen Steamboat Company
More by American Queen Steamboat Company Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS