An Entrepreneurs' Guide to a Thriving Business Through Social Media
Social media is a key tool for growing travel businesses. However, not everyone has the time and resources to spend on it. In addition to overall advice for better travel selling this year, Avoya Travel is sharing tips for travel advisors wanting to harness the power of this tool and use it to their advantage.
Create a Plan
Set specific, measurable and attainable goals and objectives. Ask questions such as 'why potential clients should utilize your services' and 'what’s your value proposition' to help figure out how to set yourself apart from the competition.
Determine Your Target Audience
Start broad and narrow it down into smaller groups like specific demographics or psychographics. Figure out who your ideal client is, what their needs are and what would excite them about working with you. This will help you better market to them.
Decide Which Social Media Platforms Are Right for Your Business
Sometimes less is more when it comes to social media. You want to make sure your messaging is not spread too thin, so choose one to two platforms that you know you’ll utilize, and remember consistency is key. If beautiful photos to entice your audience is intriguing, Instagram delivers in this department. For a more interactive clientele, Facebook and Twitter do the trick, allowing for more conversation in addition to visuals. Those wanting to post blogs and articles along with photos might choose Pinterest. Travel advisors wanting to enter the world of short video marketing will want to check out the newer popular platform called TikTok.
Develop Community With Your Following
It’s important to get to know and engage with your audience. Keep up on the latest conversations in travel and establish credibility through knowledgeable interaction. In addition to keeping up with the latest travel trends, you can also spark communication by asking and answering questions, responding to comments and highlighting client reviews on your platform
Gear Posts Towards Educating and Entertaining
You’ll want to do more than solely promote your business on social media. In addition to the promotions, travel advisors can showcase beautiful destinations, new resorts, cruise itineraries, etc.
Utilize Social Monitoring Tools
There are ways to see if social media is working for your business. Take time to measure the performances of each of your social platforms. This will help you to figure out if you need to change or increase what you’re doing. One way to do so is by setting up google alerts for your business to keep track of the conversation.
Utilize Avoya’s Marketing Resource Center™
Sometimes busy travel advisors don’t have the time or interest to get the most out of their social media platforms. This is where partnering with someone who can help comes in. Avoya Travel offers turnkey marketing resources for Avoya Network™ members to utilize at any time to grow their business, at no additional cost to them. When you’re ready to post on your social channel, it’s as easy as copying and pasting to share with your clients.
