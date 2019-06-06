Trump International Beach Resort Blog | June 06, 2019 5:02 PM ET
An Unforgettable Summer Vacation
Trump International Beach Resort sits on the beaches of Miami and offers fun for both adults and children. Families, couples and groups of friends traveling this summer will have a blast staying at this resort.
Younger guests between the ages of four and 12 can spend half or full days experiencing the enhanced Planet Kids Program. Both indoor and outdoor activities are included such as eco-adventures, cooking demonstrations, crafts and more. Prices vary, and reservations can be made each morning between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The signature restaurant on property, Neomi’s Grill, is offering a new menu this summer with appetizers, soups, salads and a variety of main courses including herb-roasted half chicken and short rib sliders. Guests can dine inside or outside on the terrace.
In addition to the restaurant’s menu, the spa menu has also been revamped with new options for massages, facials and body treatments. The spa is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The resort has also partnered with ARTServe to bring guests ARTsea Evenings, cultural events where people can mingle and enjoy artwork. These evenings are scheduled for June 13, July 11 and August 8. ARTsea Evenings, along with the restaurant and spa, is open to both guests of the resort and to the public.
