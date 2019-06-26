Avanti Destinations Blog | June 26, 2019 12:00 PM ET
Avanti’s Guide for Traveling to Setouchi
The city of Tokyo is a lovely place to visit during a trip to Japan. However, when the neon lights get a bit too bright, consider heading south to explore the Setouchi Region. It’s an authentic destination, offers a slower pace and has plenty of beautiful photo opportunities.
Avanti Destinations, the leader for independent travel, has a Setouchi guide so travelers know exactly which spots to have on their list.
Beginning with a visit to Hiroshima, travelers can witness just how well the city has rebuilt itself after the atomic bomb. In the 1950s, the Hiroshima Castle was transformed to be a museum offering visitors a glimpse of the city’s pre-WWII history.
Next up, Kurashiki is a town not too far from Hiroshima, and a number of productions have been filmed here over the years. This area is home to beautiful galleries, coffee shops and several restaurants, and it’s a great place to try local products.
As one of “Japan’s 3 Most Beautiful Sights,” a visit to Miyajima Island is also a must. Miyajima can be accessed with a short ferry ride from Hiroshima, and it allows visitors to view the Floating Torii Gate and numerous Shinto shrines and temples.
Contact a travel agent or visit Avanti’s blog to learn more.
More Avanti Destinations, Japan
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS