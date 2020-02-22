AMResorts Blog | February 22, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Best Dominican Republic Activities for 2020
When visiting the Dominican Republic, Now Resorts & Spas by AMResorts wants you to make the best of your time by exploring all that the beautiful island has to offer. When not exploring the Caribbean island, Now Resorts & Spas welcomes you to take advantage of its all-inclusive resorts' Unlimited-Luxury and special offers.
These are some of Now Resorts’ top activities to do in the Dominican Republic in 2020.
Beach Day
The Dominican Republic is famous for its pristine beaches lined with coconut trees. The island is home to over 200 beaches, but Now Resorts recommend visiting Punta Cana’s 30-mile stretch of beach or Samaná’s renowned beaches like Rincón.
Visit Santo Domingo
Not only is Santo Domingo the largest city in the Caribbean and Dominican Republic’s capital, but it is over 500 years old and rich with history. Tourists can explore the city’s colonial architecture and visit the center’s shopping malls, art galleries, sidewalk cafes and restaurants.
Go Whale Watching
Roughly 1,500 to 2,000 migrate through the waters of Samaná Bay yearly, and tourists can watch them from a boat tour or the Punta Balandra observatory. The best time for whale watching in the Dominican Republic is from January to March.
Visit a National Park
The Dominican Republic is lush with tropical flora and fauna. Jaragua National Park offers diverse wildlife among beaches, lagoons, dry forests and cays, while the Sierra de Bahoruco is the only cloud forest in the Caribbean.
