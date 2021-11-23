Trump International Beach Resort Blog | November 22, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Bring Your Beachfront Dreams to Reality
This is the season to bring your beachfront dreams into blissful reality.
For a limited time, guests have access to the best deal on accommodations at the ocean side Trump International Beach Resort with stays up to 35 percent off. For stays that are four nights or longer, visitors will receive a bonus $100 resort credit.
Whether you use your savings to indulge in some much-needed self-care or enjoy plenty of fun in the sun, there’s nothing like embracing a stay at the Trump International Beach Resort.
On-site amenities include the serene Aquanox Spa and 24-hour Fitness Center, Planet Kids children’s programming, Watersports by partners Sunny Isles Beach Watersports and casual dining served poolside or directly to your beach chair.
For extra relaxation, the resort’s award-winning Go Hotel Life app puts the entire resort at your fingertips.
The Black Friday deal is bookable directly on the resort’s website at www.trumpmiami.com/black-friday.
More Trump International Beach Resort, Miami
More by Trump International Beach Resort Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS