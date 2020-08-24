Chile Blog | August 24, 2020 4:24 PM ET
Check Out These Destinations for Biking in Chile
There is no shortage of extreme adventures when it comes to Chile. From taking in the views during a day of ziplining to getting in the water for a kayak adventure, there are several ways to explore this unique destination.
For all of the travelers who enjoy taking in a destination from the seat of a bicycle, Chile is the place to be. The country extends along South America's western edge, offering stunning views of the coastline along with the Andes and Chilean Coast Range mountains.
Here are a few destinations—with various levels—to keep in mind for biking during a vacation in Chile.
— Valparaíso: Known for its culture, street-art and gastronomy, Valparaíso offers scenic hills to explore while bicycling. Tourists can leisurely take in the history and views, as the routes are fairly easy.
—Easter Island: Bumping up to a medium difficulty level, Easter Island is a great destination to explore by bike. Travelers can take in such sites as Anakena beach, the crater at Rano Kau volcano and the Moais.
—Southern Road, Patagonia: Those looking for a medium to hard difficulty level will want to visit the Chilean Patagonia. Bikers can cover 20 to 40 miles each day taking in landscapes like forests, lakes and ponds.
Visit Chile’s blog to learn more.
