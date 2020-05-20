Discover the Extreme Adventures Chile Has to Offer
Destination & Tourism Chile Codie Liermann May 20, 2020
Many people around the world are spending their time daydreaming about travel since most destinations are not currently open to visitors. Chile is inviting you to get to know the beautiful places and the extreme adventures that are waiting for you in this country when its time to travel again.
From the deepest lakes in Latin America and the highest volcanoes to some of the most remote islands in the continent and the world’s driest desert, this place is filled with incredible sights to see.
There is not one, but several reasons why every adventure traveler needs to vacation to Chile.
With 2,672 miles of coastline, there are several areas in Chile to enjoy sights of the Pacific Ocean. However, what many people don’t realize is that Chile also has thousands of islands. The most remote island in not only Chile but in the world is Rapa Nui, located 2,361 miles from the coast.
Another isolated island with virgin landscapes is Isla Mocha. A three-hour boat ride from the city of Tirúa will land you in this paradise, where 45 percent of the territory is a National Reserve.
Isla Damas is also worth mentioning, as it provides tourists with the chance to see exotic animals like sea lions, dolphins, sea otters, various types of birds and Humboldt penguins. Swimming is prohibited in order to preserve the marine ecosystems, but lounging on the gorgeous white sand beaches is allowed.
In addition to remote islands, Chile also offers visitors some of the highest and most extreme volcanoes to explore—one being the highest volcano in the world, Ojos del Salado. This volcano is located in the Atacama Desert, the driest desert in the world.
Out of about 2,000 volcanoes located throughout the country, nearly 500 of them are active. Other volcanoes of note include San José de Maipo Volcano, located an hour from Santiago; Villarrica Volcano, one of the most active and most visited in South America; and Osorno Volcano, which gives visitors the option to enjoy winter sports and advanced climbing in the summer.
Once you’ve had your fill of off the beaten path islands and intense volcanoes, you can enjoy a canopy tour via zip line. Pucón, Puerto Varas and Neltume are famous for their zip lines offering height, extension and beautiful vistas.
The Condor canopy tour in Pucón is the longest zip line in South America, spanning almost two miles, with six platforms to stop at and rest. Canopy Lago Llanquihue and Huilo Huilo Condor Flight are two other adrenaline-boosting options.
These are just a few of Chile’s numerous adventures to discover. It’s a place where the impossible is possible and a place that will leave you daydreaming for years to come.
In the meantime, though, you can curl up on your couch and watch movies or read books about Chile in preparation for your future visit.
For more information on Chile, Chile
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS