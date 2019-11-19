Sandos Hotels & Resorts Blog | November 19, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Choosing a Destination for Your December Getaway
During the last month of the year, over the holiday season, many people choose to take a vacation. Sometimes it’s a quick weekend getaway, and other times it’s a week-long trip. However, it’s not uncommon for travelers to put off choosing where to go.
If you haven’t decided where you’re going for your end of the year vacation yet, Sandos Hotels & Resorts has compiled a few of the best places to disconnect this December.
For gastronomy, entertainment and city life, Sandos Hotels & Resorts recommends Benidorm, Spain. In this destination, travelers can experience the coast, mountains and the city all in one place. There are several areas to walk around in and explore during the day and places to enjoy drinks and dancing come evening.
Lanzarote and Tenerife in the Canary Islands are ideal places to visit for those who love adventures. Travelers can participate in activities such as biking and hiking.
Idyllic landscapes combine with perfect temperatures to create a relaxing vacation. Days can be spent lounging on the beach and evenings can be consumed by reveling at the sunsets over the ocean.
Sandos San Blas Eco Resort and Sandos Papagayo are two hotel options to consider staying at during a trip to these islands.
