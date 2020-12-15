Funjet Vacations Blog | December 15, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Choosing Which Hawaiian Islands to Visit
Black sand beaches, rolling green mountains, incredibly blue ocean water. These are some of the things that people think about when they think of Hawaii. But there’s so much more!
With six very different islands to choose from, it’s important to be knowledgeable about what makes each of them special.
Oahu is the culinary capital of Hawaii. With incredible food, Pearl Harbor and Waikiki Beach, it’s no wonder that Oahu is one of the most popular islands to vacation on.
The island of Hawaii is perfect to explore the state’s rich history and ecological wonders. Tour a volcano, the black sand beach of Punaluu and the magical waterfalls of the Hamakua Heritage Corridor.
Maui is perfect for that slower, down-to-earth vacation. Friendly people and farm-fresh meals along with beautiful beaches makes this island a perfect escape.
Molokai is rustic and perfect for getting back to nature. Visit the tallest sea cliffs in the world on the North Shore Pali Coast, as well as Hawaii’s biggest white sand beach, Papohaku Beach.
Lanai is the smallest inhabited island, where traffic simply doesn’t exist. Take in the incredible natural scenery and discover paniolo cowboy culture.
Last but definitely not least, Kauai is often considered the most relaxing and rejuvenating of the Hawaiian islands. Breathtaking natural scenery and incredible luxury resorts combine to make this island a great option for relaxation.
