Conrad Punta de Mita Coming This Spring
Conrad Punta de Mita, part of the Litibu gated community, is a new property coming to Riviera Nayarit, and it’s accepting reservations beginning May 15, 2020.
This 325-room hotel will offer a tranquil retreat for guests, surrounded by palm trees and the Pacific Ocean. During a stay here, guests will be pampered with chic guest rooms, sandy beaches and premier dining, in addition to top-notch service.
Each guestroom has an ocean view balcony and 24-hour room service. The property has three pools, both tennis and basketball courts and a fitness center that is open 24 hours a day.
Conrad Punta de Mita is conveniently located 45 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, and the resort will arrange transportation for guests if needed.
One & Only in Riviera Nayarit is another property to keep an eye out for, and Occidental Nuevo Vallarta will soon have 92 new rooms for visitors to stay in.
From adventure travelers and couples to families and multi-generational groups, the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta area offers plenty of fun activities for visitors to do.
