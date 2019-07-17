Windstar Cruises Blog | July 17, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Cruising Through the Seasons of Alaska
Alaska is a unique state offering several things to see and do, from mountains and fjords to wildlife and historic state parks—and many things in between. One of the most convenient ways to navigate this destination is by taking a cruise.
Windstar Cruises is one of the cruise lines that travels this area, and the company has Expedition Leader Simon Hook along for the ride. Hook has not only a deep love for nature but an enormous knowledge of the Alaskan wildlife. He looks forward to experiencing the different highlights of Alaska depending on which season it is.
Spring is a beautiful time to travel to this state, as it wakes up from a long stretch of darkness, gaining more light each day. Guests can keep their eyes peeled for budding trees and migrating animals along the shoreline during this time.
Come mid-summer, the humpback whales usually have a huge presence in Southeast Alaska. Hook is sure to inform guests onboard the Star Legend during a lecture, so they know when to be on the lookout for these magnificent creatures.
Late season in Alaska means the days become shorter again, and the sunsets are some of the best around. This time of year also means salmon is spawning in the streams and rivers, and visitors are more likely to catch a bear sighting.
At the end of the day, each season of Alaska brings with it unique wildlife and gorgeous vistas. It all depends on what each traveler is looking forward to most.
