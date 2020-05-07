Crystal Cruises Blog | May 07, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Crystal Cruises Shares Sustainability Initiatives
Crystal Cruises takes pride in exploring the world’s most amazing places, both on land and at sea. The cruise line also knows the importance of taking responsibility when it comes to sustainability initiatives.
Crystal is committed to respecting the world’s resources and cultures it comes in contact with during its various journeys, and the company is highlighting some of the initiatives the fleet takes to make a difference.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
In 2020, the cruise line introduced new amenities that are natural and free of parabens, mineral oils, synthetic coloring agents and other harmful ingredients. These products also come in eco-friendly packaging.
In addition, Crystal Cruises has taken initiative to reduce plastic on ships by banning all plastic straws and implementing reusable cloth laundry and dry-cleaning bags in the guest suites.
Recently, the Crystal River Cruises fleet received a Green Award certification for demonstrating exceptional safety and environmental standards.
Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber, shared, “We are honored to explore this beautiful world with you, and we take our responsibility to be mindful global citizens very seriously.”
Visit the Crystal Insider to learn more about the Crystal fleet’s sustainability highlights.
More Crystal Cruises
More by Crystal Cruises Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS