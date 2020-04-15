Crystal River Cruises’ Fleet Receives Green Award Certification
Crystal River Cruises’ four ships have all earned Green Award certification.
The certificate recognizes the Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy, Crystal Mahler and Crystal Ravel as ships that demonstrate exceptional safety and environmental standards.
Established in 1994, Green Award seeks to promote responsible environmental practices among sea-going vessels and established the certification for inland shipping and river ships in 2011.
The recipients are decided by a panel of global maritime industry members representing both public and private entities that adhere to the foundation’s stringent evaluation protocols.
“The same exacting attention to detail that Crystal is famous for offering our guests has been applied to the design and operations of our ships. We understand and appreciate the fact that in order to continue to explore the great waterways of Europe and the world, we must help take care of them,” said Walter Littlejohn, vice president and managing director of Crystal River Cruises. “The Green Award certification is a wonderful affirmation that our efforts are making a difference in the communities and the world around us.”
Crystal’s newbuild ships, introduced in 2017 and 2018, feature a diesel-electric power plant, allowing fuel to be consumed more efficiently for propulsion and to generate electricity. They also have advanced wastewater treatment systems.
In addition, captains are specifically trained to always minimize engine loads and fuel consumption by adjusting ships’ speeds and connecting to shore power when in port.
The Crystal Clean policy includes the minimization of plastic bottles and containers whenever possible, plus a fleet-wide ban on plastic straws; use of reusable cloth laundry and shoe-shine bags; meticulous sorting and recycling processes; and LED lighting throughout all ships.
The company recently announced the introduction of Caudalie bathroom amenities in all guest suites by the end of 2020. The new skin and shower products represent the highest standards of French cosmetics, highly naturally formulated and free of parabens, phenoxyethanol, mineral oils, sodium laureth sulfate, synthetic coloring agents and animal-based ingredients (except honey and beeswax).
Caudalie amenities are eco-friendly with packaging that is made with plant-based plastics and/or recycled paper whenever possible.
