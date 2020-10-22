San Miguel de Allende Blog | October 22, 2020 7:00 AM ET
Day Trips Near San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel de Allende, called a World Heritage City by UNESCO, combines picturesque charm with world-class architecture, art, fashion and cuisine. Located in Guanajuato, Mexico, the region surrounding it is also worthy of a few day trips.
Guanajuato City
The birthplace of Diego Rivera, this walkable city is vibrant and steeped in Mexican tradition and folklore. Visit Kills Alley, where star-crossed lovers gave their lives for their love, much like Romeo and Juliet themselves. Today this alley is visited by couples who believe visiting it will secure them seven years of happiness. Take a ride in the funicular, explore the historic Mina de Rayas, a mine dating back to 1558, and visit the Mummy Museum.
Atotonilco
Located between San Miguel de Allende and Dolores Hidalgo, Atotonilco is known for its “Sistine Chapel of Mexico,” the Santuario de Jesús Nazareno de Atotonilco. Known as a religious pilgrimage site, an estimated 5,000 people perform the exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola during Holy Week, fasting and doing penance for eight days. The area also has hot springs that make it a perfect spa getaway.
Dolores Hidalgo
Dolores Hidalgo is known as one of the most famous historical sites in Mexican revolutionary history. Revolutionary leader Father Miguel Hidalgo, in 1810, hollered his famous Grito de Dolores, a call to arms for the people that sparked a revolution. Today it is known for its unique ice cream, Tequila and carnitas. Another reason to stop by this little town is the extravagant burial place of singer Jose Alfredo Jimenez, “El Rey.”
The Hot Springs
Guanajuato has several hot springs throughout the state; the closest to San Miguel de Allende are La Gruta, Escondido Place, Taboada and the Mayan Baths. Some offer massage therapists, restaurants and relaxing gardens in which to unwind.
La Ruta del Vino
Viniculture is big in central Mexico, including in Guanajuato. La Ruta del Vino, or the Wine Route, stretches from San Miguel de Allende to Dolores Hidalgo, with popular wineries along the way that offer tours or individual tastings. Some of the most popular are la Santísima Trinidad, Vinícola Toyan, Rancho Santa Gloria, Cuna de Tierra, Dos Búhos and el Camino de Vinos.
La Cañada de la Virgen
Curious about the people who once lived in the area around San Miguel de Allende? Visit La Canada de la Virgen, an archeological complex made and inhabited by the Otomi people during the 650s to the 1000s A.D. before it was abandoned. The site has three different structures to discover, called “The House of the Thirteen Skies,” a 52-ft pyramid; “The House of the Longest Night,” a mixed-function space; and the “House of the Wind,” a unique circular structure.
Mineral de Pozos
Founded in 1576 as a mining town, it is now almost completely abandoned. Many of its nearly 500 mines are open to visitors, and the mansions built in the 1700s during the hey-day of Mexico’s mining industry lay in ruins. Visit the massive Jesuit furnaces, the Mine and Hacienda of the Five Lords and that of Santa Brígida, the Model School and the Church of San Pedro.
El Charco del Ingenio
Outside of San Miguel de Allende is El Charco del Ingenio, an ecological reserve and botanical garden that aims at breeding endangered Mexican animals and preserving Mexican flora. Home to both native and migratory birds, as well as a cacti conservatory, the place is perfect for slow meanders and quiet bird watching
