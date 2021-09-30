Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | September 28, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Discover Finland's Underground City
The capital of Finland, Helsinki, is a beautiful Nordic city located along the Baltic Sea known for its importance as the gateway into Finland and its sustainability, but the city holds a deeper attraction to discover: its network of underground tunnels and buildings that are considered the largest in the world.
During the Cold War, the city began excavating its underground, creating elaborate tunnels that planned to house over 600,000 (the city’s population) in case of an attack. Today, the city utilizes almost 200 miles of these tunnels as cultural, sporting, retail and community spaces. They’re also used during the cooler months as a warm way to travel throughout the city, especially during the winter.
An underground hockey rink, go-cart track and the Itäkeskus swimming hall are all great options for family-friendly or active attractions, while the Temppeliaukio Church is one of the city’s most popular underground sites.
Another cultural hotspot located in this underground Helsinki is the Amos Rex art museum, built in 2018. The art museum features 23,500 square feet of exhibition hall showcasing modern art. Uniquely designed skylights let in natural sunlight from above, creating a park in the city aboveground.
Future plans to expand the tunnels across the Gulf of Finland to connect the cities of Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia are also being considered.
Discover the riveting underworld of Helsinki with Atlas Ocean Voyages’ “12-Night Hamburg to Kiel” or “12-Night Kiel Roundtrip” adventures in 2022.
