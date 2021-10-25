Hotel Xcaret Arte Blog | October 25, 2021 11:04 AM ET
Discover Hotel Xcaret Arte’s Kibi Kibi Restaurant
Hotel Xcaret Arte, the new resort located in Riviera Maya, is not only a dream destination for art lovers but also for foodies. Travelers can discover authentic Mexican cuisine along with international flavors. The chefs have a passion for creating beautifully plated menu items, and there is something for everyone to enjoy.
One restaurant that is oftentimes a guest favorite is Kibi Kibi. Merging flavors from both Yucatan and Lebanon, internationally famous Chef Roberto Solis creates unforgettable dishes for guests to indulge in.
While describing the unique culinary offerings of the resort, Sakari Malinen, Director of Sales, Hoteles Xcaret, explains the history behind this particular restaurant.
“For example, we have Kibi Kibi, which is a Mexican Lebanese restaurant. About 100 years ago there was a large immigration from Lebanon. … They of course brought part of their gastronomy culture with them, and it sort of blended with the Mexican cuisine, and we honor that in one of our restaurants. That’s the idea behind it,” he said.
From traditional Kibbeh to Al pastor tacos, Kibi Kibi ensures visitors have a delicious dining experience, topped off with refreshing cocktails.
This is only one of the many restaurant options at Hotel Xcaret Arte. Guests have the opportunity to dine through the property’s unique flavors throughout their stay, and they’ll find plenty of memorable experiences along the way.
