Visit Mexico Blog | May 04, 2021 12:44 PM ET
Discover Mexico’s Top Beaches
There are endless reasons to plan a visit to Mexico. Delicious cuisine, friendly people and beautiful scenery are just a few of the many attractions that draw in visitors throughout the country.
One of the top draws, though, is the destination’s stunning beaches. From long, white-sand coasts on the Caribbean side to remote, untouched beaches on the Pacific side, the many shorelines invite tourists to indulge in long walks while taking in the colors of both the sunrises and sunsets.
According to Visit Mexico’s research from March 1 to March 31, 2021, the beach destinations tourists are most in search of are Cancún, Tulum and Playa del Carmen. This comes as no surprise, as these destinations are located in the Mexican Caribbean, where the waters are crystal clear, and the sand is soft.
Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán on the Pacific side of Mexico follow closely after, in addition to Isla Mujeres, an island off the coast of Cancun. The top ten most-searched destinations for beaches rounds out with Acapulco, La Paz (Baja California Sur), Huatulco and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo.
Whether it’s a quaint hotel or an amenity-filled all-inclusive resort, a small town or a larger city, Mexico has it all, and visitors will find beachfront accommodations that fit exactly what they are looking for.
