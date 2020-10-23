Click&Boat | October 23, 2020 4:30 PM ET
Discover the Dreamy Islands of The Bahamas With a Yacht Charter
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep anxious travelers inside, more and more people are looking to plan adventurous trips to embark on once destinations open back up. Bustling cities will be on the back burner for a while as travelers look in the direction of remote, less-crowded locales.
The Bahamas has officially entered Phase 3 of its tourism reopening, and the destination is inviting visitors back. With an ideal location in the Caribbean and plenty of things to see and do, The Bahamas is a go-to destination for winter getaways.
This destination is home to more than 700 islands, which is why sailing proves to be one of the best ways to explore it. Click&Boat has travelers covered in this department with a Bahamas Yacht Charter.
Adventure-seekers can depart from popular destinations such as Nassau, Freeport or Mash Harbour and embark on a sailing trip of a lifetime.
Some of the many unique areas to visit include Green Turtle Cay, Tahiti Beach, Eleuthera and Big Major Cay, among others. From diving to swimming with pigs to finding pink sand beaches, The Bahamas offers something for all types of travelers.
Due to pleasant weather year-round weather, travelers can set sail in The Bahamas at any time. However, January is one of the best months to visit, since it’s the start of the dry season and the islands are not too busy.
To learn more about The Bahamas or to start planning for your winter sailing adventure, visit the Click&Boat website.
