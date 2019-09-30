AMResorts Blog | September 30, 2019 4:30 PM ET
Dream Up Your Ideal Destination Wedding
Beach ceremonies, sunset receptions and personalized treatment—down to the smallest detail—are some of the things you’ll experience when planning a wedding with Dreams Resorts & Spas.
Part of the AMResorts collection, Dreams Resorts & Spas caters to couples, groups of friends and families. These properties make ideal locations for wedding couples looking for relaxed, romantic settings that still welcome guests of all ages and not only adults.
The wedding coordinators on staff do everything they can to make each wedding individualized. There are wedding packages available to choose from, but couples are more than welcome to mix and match and switch things up depending on what they envision their special day to look like.
Guests attending the wedding can enjoy a vacation of their own by choosing a room category that fits their needs and participating in the all-inclusive dining, entertainment and activities throughout their stay.
In addition to attending the ceremony and reception, they’ll have time to catch up with friends and family at the pool, during a game of beach volleyball and while dining at the various restaurants.
And if they are looking for something special to treat the wedding couple to, they can choose to spoil them with a spa treatment or an excursion to make the experience even better. Couples can also earn free nights to use for their return anniversary trip.
