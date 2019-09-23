ShoreTrips Blog | September 23, 2019 1:00 PM ET
Experience the Caribbean Islands
Sometimes choosing a Caribbean island to travel to can be a difficult decision. Some offer lush rainforests and waterfalls and others have miles of pristine beaches surrounded by crystal clear water.
ShoreTrips lends a hand to those travelers struggling to pick an island by providing the excursions available in each one. Whether it’s a relaxing snorkeling tour or ziplining through the trees, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the Caribbean.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
St. Thomas is an ideal island for heading out on the water to spend a few hours cruising around on a yacht. Those who’d like to be a little closer to the water may prefer to take a kayak tour in St. John instead. Both offer vibrant views of the ocean.
History buffs will have the best time exploring the island of Curacao. Tourists can enjoy kayaking and snorkeling but also iconic spots such as the Mikveh Israel Synagogue and the Jewish Historical Museum.
If a walking tour is of interest, Cuba is the island to go to. Visitors can explore Havana by foot and take in the culture, architecture, restaurants, beautiful old cars and jazz music.
Horseback riding along the beach is on many people’s bucket lists, especially if this isn’t an opportunity easily available back home. This unique excursion can be done in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Travelers can enjoy a lovely breeze while taking in the mountainous sites of the island.
Visit the ShoreTrips Blog to learn about more Caribbean excursions to consider.
More ShoreTrips, Caribbean
More by ShoreTrips Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS