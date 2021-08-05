Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | August 05, 2021 9:13 AM ET
Experience the Glamorous Side of the Caribbean With These Destinations
The Caribbean offers so much to do, explore and experience for the discerning traveler; from its Colonial history to natural ecosystems, friendly locals and stunning beauty, being in the Caribbean can make travelers experience a slower, kinder way of life.
Destinations in the Caribbean that aren’t traditionally the most popular or are considered up-and-coming are great options, as they hold a uniqueness and authenticity that is unmatched.
One of these destinations is Bridgetown, Barbados. This city is located in Carlisle Bay and offers plenty of history and culture for travelers. The UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Barbados Garrison is located in Bridgetown, and one of the oldest rum distilleries in the Caribbean, St. Nicholas Abbey, isn't too far away. After a day of exploration, travelers can sink their feet in the soft white sand of the beach and enjoy a beautiful sunset.
In Anguilla, travelers can enjoy golfing on the Green and lazing on the beach in Sandy Ground, where they can sample the famous drinks made at Elvis’ Beach Bar. On Antigua, travelers can enjoy the island’s colorful Caribbean culture and, in Falmouth Harbor, visit the Dowe’s Hill Interpretation Center, located in a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
St. Barts has long been considered the playground of the wealthy, but its capital of Gustavia offers so much more than just luxury. A trip around the island takes travelers on an exploration of the dormant volcano, with lush jungles and beautiful beaches, while Gustavia itself delights any culture or food lover, with a blend of Swedish colonial and French Creole architectures that also reflect the island’s culinary flavors.
St. Kitts and Nevis is currently being developed as a more popular cruise port. The two-island nation’s claim to historical fame is being the birthplace of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. This historic nation offers much to be explored, including lush jungles, great golfing and incredible beaches at Frigate Bay and South Friar’s Bay. A hike or tour to one of the island’s lookout points can bring travelers in view of a peninsula that splits the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico in half: a perfect opportunity to see the two oceans’ personalities.
St. Kitts’ sister island of Nevis also offers much to be explored. Charlestown, the island’s capital city, features Georgian and colonial architecture, as well as the Alexander Hamilton House and Museum.
Saint Lucia has been called one of the most stunning islands in all of the Caribbean. A visit to Rodney Bay and Pigeon Island can give travelers the opportunity to explore the “emerald jewel of the Caribbean.” Rodney Bay is where travelers can explore the restaurants, shops and bars, while Pigeon Island National Landmark offers monuments to the island’s colonial history.
Lastly, but certainly not least, is Mayreau, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Here, you can find less popular but no less stunning beaches to enjoy an impromptu beach party. A visit to Salt Whistle Bay, a beautiful beach that is protected from the Atlantic Ocean, offers a slower, lazier side to the Caribbean that is perfect for rest and relaxation.
