The Caribbean's Hidden Gems
When one thinks of the Caribbean, it’s easy to conjure up ideas of Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. But there are so many more islands to discover!
St. Lucia is one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean. The volcanic island features two hikeable peaks, Gros Piton and Petit Piton, which are covered in lush green rainforest. Visit the port of Castries to find the largest church in the Caribbean: the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located in Walcott Square.
The ten-mile island of Montserrat features an active volcano and plenty of activities for adrenaline seekers. Nicknamed the “Emerald Isle,” this island has its history tied to Ireland and features beautiful landscapes and vistas.
Barbados is another beautiful gem; head over to Bathsheba Beach for a truly untouched experience, where large boulders along the shore and in the ocean make for an adventurous shoreline. Also take a tour around the 350-year-old rum factory at St. Nicholas Abbey in Bridgetown.
Trinidad and Tobago are like inseparable twins, but the lesser-known of the two, Tobago, offers a serene seclusion that is quite unique. Visit the fishing village of Charlotteville to get a taste of small-town island living, then head over to Man-o-War Bay for a beautiful beach experience.
