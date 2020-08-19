La Coleccion Resorts Blog | August 19, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Experience the Luxury of Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende
With an ideal location near the Presa del Obraje river in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, the luxurious Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende invites visitors to enjoy a much-needed vacation. The resort, part of the La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana collection, encompasses the artistic spirit that this city is known for.
All areas of the resort pull in the unique art and architecture of the destination, providing guests with a taste of the history and culture around every corner.
Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende has already reopened and is welcoming guests. Whether it’s a couple looking for a romantic getaway or a family hoping to reconnect on vacation, this property has everything needed for a good time.
The resort also recently announced a new partnership with Natura Bissé, a leading skincare brand recognized in both 2018 and 2019 as the World’s Best Spa Brand.
The Mindful Touch is one of the new experiences included in this partnership. This ritual combines virtual reality, mindfulness, the power of touch and skincare techniques to assist spa-goers in being completely present to enjoy a sensorial experience. Visitors will depart the spa with well-rested and more radiant skin than when they arrived.
To learn more about Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende or to book your future vacation, contact a travel advisor or visit the resort’s website.
More La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana, San Miguel de Allende
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS