Explore the Beauty of Sicily
Since Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean, it’s no wonder that there are so many beautiful sights to explore. As a result, Collette has named some of the best must-see locations in Sicily.
Collette recommends starting your Sicilian trip in the capital city of Palermo. Between the colorful local markets and shops, grand churches and cathedrals and jaw-dropping Palazzo Conte Federico, you will be fully immersed in the culture of Sicily.
Next, make your way from Palermo to Corleone, a hilltop village that was once a Mafia base of operation. If the name “Corleone” sounds familiar, it’s because the town directly inspired the Corleone family from the famous series, The Godfather.
Visitors fascinated with the history of organized crime should check out Corleone’s Anti-Mafia Museum, while movie buffs can visit the hilltop town of Savoca where scenes for The Godfather were shot.
At least one day needs to be dedicated to the lovely seaside town of Cefalu where travelers can spend the afternoon sampling traditional Sicilian dishes at a farm retreat. It is also essential to explore ruins of the Valley of the Temples near Agrigento, a UNESCO World Heritage.
End your Sicilian trip with a stay at Hotel Villa Diodoro in the town of Taormina. This clifftop hotel offers stunning views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna. Taormina not only features plenty of wineries and restaurants but a restored 2300-year-old Greek Theatre, where many top musicians and actors have performed shows and concerts.
