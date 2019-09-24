Los Cabos Blog | September 24, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Explore the Blue Flag Beaches in Los Cabos
One of the main attractions for several destinations in Mexico, and what many tourists look for in a vacation, is the destination's beaches and if there is a nice stretch of sand to enjoy.
In order for a beach to have a Blue Flag, a world-renowned eco-certification that beaches and marinas can earn, it needs to be clean and accessible with good water quality.
When people think of Los Cabos, the beach isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind. However, this destination has several lovely beaches to enjoy during a trip here. Los Cabos has recently added 12 beaches to the Blue Flag recognition list, bringing the total up to 19.
The warm water temperatures provide opportunities for snorkeling and diving year-round. Visitors are spoiled with seeing a variety of marine life underwater.
So if beaches are what you’re looking for in a vacation, Los Cabos might be the place to go next. Here’s a list of the current Blue Flag beaches:
Acapulquito, Chileno, Corsario, Hacienda, Las Viudas, Palmilla, Santa Maria, La Ribera, Medano Breathless, Medano Casa Dorada, Medano Club Cascadas de Baja, Medano ME Cabo, Medano Pueblo Bonito Cabos, Medano Pueblo Bonito Rose, Medano Riu Palace Los Cabos, Medano Riu Santa Fe, Medano Villa Del Palmar, Medano Villa El Arco and Medano Villa La Estancia.
Contact your travel agent to learn more or to get your Los Cabos vacation on the books.
More Los Cabos Tourism Board, Los Cabos, Mexico
More by Los Cabos Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS