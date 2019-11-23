Crystal Cruises Blog | November 23, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Exploring Quebec City in the Fall
Travelers arriving in Quebec during the fall months are usually greeted with French charm and fall foliage, providing a peaceful beginning to their journey.
During the summer and winter months, this destination is filled with art and music festivals, but there is no need for entertainment in the fall since taking in the changing of the leaves and watching the colors come alive is compelling enough.
Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity has a fall itinerary allowing travelers to explore everything Quebec City has to offer. One activity outside of the city that most cruisers add to their itinerary is hiking. It’s not uncommon to see moose, red squirrels, groundhogs and white-tailed deer, in addition to the spectacular colors.
Back inside the city center, visitors can explore Old Town and take in the 17th-18th-century charm. Foodies’ mouths will be watering with all of the choices of cuisine in this area such as poutine, tourtiére, fois gras and maple treats to name a few options.
Although French is the preferred language in Quebec City, many people also speak English, so communicating with locals shouldn’t be an issue.
If you have your eye on Crystal Serenity’s October 14, 2020 “Autumn in the Maritimes” voyage, consider adding on a pre-cruise hotel stay to enjoy an even longer time in this charming destination next fall.
