Paradisus Playa del Carmen Blog | February 13, 2020 8:01 AM ET
Family Concierge at Paradisus La Esmeralda
Paradisus welcomes families from all over the world to enjoy their next vacation with the Family Concierge at Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda. This luxury resort on the Riviera Maya offers first-class facilities such as the Family Concierge, treatments at the YHI Spa and modern conference halls.
The resort has been designed to cater to guests of all ages, from the food to the on-site activities. Family Concierge amenities include:
—A complimentary cell phone during the stay for continual contact with the resort’s concierge
—Elegant VIP hall with private check-in and check-out
—Luxurious family suites
—Access to all facilities of Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda
—Access to the restaurant Olio exclusively for guests of Family Concierge
Family suites include every feature to delight both parents and children. Special bathrobes and slippers for kids, turndown service with milk and cookies, a personalized mini-bar with snacks and soft drinks, a “welcome” beach kit, a “Bathtime Fun” whirlpool set-up and game consoles upon request will surely please children.
Meanwhile, the suite’s Nespresso coffee machine and daily continental breakfast and snacks until 11 p.m. will satisfy adults.
When not enjoying all the amenities your suite has to offer, you and your family can explore the rest of the resort, with 14 restaurants, 16 bars, a brand new waterpark, a heated pool and a private swimming pool and beach area with concierge service.
The resort also offers enrichment activities organized especially for your family. Babysitting services are available 24 hours a day.
Click here to learn more about the Family Concierge services.
