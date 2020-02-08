Los Cabos Blog | February 08, 2020 9:46 AM ET
Family Fun in Los Cabos
Los Cabos is a location that seems to have it all: romantic scenery for honeymooning couples, great conditions for watersports and fun sites and activities for families. With little ones in tow, it can be difficult to keep them entertained, but there are several activities that parents and kids alike will enjoy in Los Cabos.
Swimming With Dolphins
No matter how old you get, swimming with some playful porpoises will always be a fun activity. Cabo Adventures provides several levels of hands-on experiences that allow guests to interact with dolphins. From swimming alongside the gentle mammals to working as a trainer for the day, this feature to your vacation will be talked about for years to come.
Beach Days and Watersports
You can’t take a tropical vacation without spending at least one day on the beach. Medano Beach has the safest swimming shores in Cabo San Lucas for little ones, and older kids and parents can enjoy watersports like parasailing, water skiing and jet skiing.
Flora Farm
This ten-acre organic farm will make kids want to eat their vegetables. Located in the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo, all the produce used is from the farm to the table at the restaurant, The Field Kitchen. Visitors can see firsthand the benefits of sustainable farming, making a family dining experience educational as well.
Sunset Pirate Cruise
No Los Cabos vacation is complete without a boat ride to Arch in Cabo San Lucas; a boat ride aboard the Buccaneer Queen turns a typical excursion into a pirate-themed adventure. The Adventure at Dusk tour includes games, contests and a "pirate show" that will delight kids and parents alike.
Sea Trek Underwater Walking Tour
Sea Trek by Cabo Expeditions gives families a unique way to explore underwater without a scuba diving certification. Sea Trek’s walking tour provides lightweight helmets connected to your air supply, allowing you to walk about the ocean floor. The helmets are safe for children ages eight and older.
