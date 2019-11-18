Cruise Planners Blog | November 18, 2019 4:38 PM ET
Finding Clients as a New Travel Agency
Starting a business of any type can be overwhelming in the beginning, and starting a travel agency means you’ll need clients to work with.
With Cruise Planners, you don’t have to feel overwhelmed or alone in this process since you’ll be provided with several resources and training opportunities. Cruise Planners has compiled a list of ideas for travel agents who are just starting out.
The first suggestion—and one that is often overlooked—is to reach out to friends and family.
Think about family members that ask you for travel advice, neighbors who travel frequently and long-lost friends that you can connect with through Facebook. Most people will be happy to work with you.
Another helpful tip is to think about what your niche is. Do you enjoy planning family travel? Are luxury vacations of interest to you? Or maybe cruising is your favorite type of travel.
Whatever it is, consider specializing in it so you can attract clients who are also interested in these types of trips.
Communities are another place to market yourself. From parent groups and teacher associations to sporting events and town hall meetings, there is usually always a place where you can get exposure and gain traction for your business.
It’s all a matter of getting out in front of people and letting them know what you have to offer.
