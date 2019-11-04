Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | November 04, 2019 5:00 PM ET
Five Restaurants to Try in Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit
Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit is a lively area with plenty of options for activities, entertainment and beautiful sunsets to take in each evening.
For most travelers, a trip to this area is sure to include a few visits to nearby restaurants. The destination is filled with delicious flavors, both local and international. Here are a few restaurants to keep in mind for your next visit:
Archie’s Wok – Archie’s Wok is an established restaurant that serves cuisine influenced by the flavors of Thailand, the Philippines and the Pacific Rim.
Planeta Vegetariano – This restaurant is completely meat-free and 100 percent natural, and it has a vegetarian buffet in addition to the main dish options.
Adauto's On The Beach – Adauto's On The Beach is a go-to for seafood including lobster, jumbo shrimp and red snapper, among other options.
La Portena – This option covers a range of food options such as quality steaks, seafood and homemade pasta dishes.
Maria Baja – Maria Baja is a hidden gem offering delicious local fare, including some of the best tacos in the area.
These are just a few of the many eateries available. In addition to dining at the restaurants in the area, visitors can also experience culinary adventures such as a food tour or a cooking class.
Contact a travel agent to learn more or to get a trip to this beautiful destination on the books.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
More by Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS