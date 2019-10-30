Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | October 30, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Culinary Adventures in Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit
There are countless ways to explore a destination—taking an excursion, touring museums, checking out the nightlife, etc. One of the best ways to explore Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit is by choosing to take a culinary adventure.
In addition to having fun and learning new things about the region, culinary adventures allow travelers to taste the flavors of Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Here are a few activities to consider during a trip to this region:
Food Tour
Food tours are a fun way for visitors to check out local eateries, and Vallarta Food Tours are great for any age. Couples, groups of friends and families can all participate, and they’ll not only get to taste delicious cuisine but also learn about the history of Puerto Vallarta.
Cooking Class
Taking a cooking class is an ideal experience in any city, but at El Arrayán restaurant, guests can take a traditional Mexican cooking class with the owner (who is also the chef). Gaby’s Restaurant also has cooking classes available, and participants get to hand-pick the ingredients from the local market for the seven-course meal.
Sunset Dinner
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit offer some of the best sunsets, and there are not many experiences more romantic or relaxing than enjoying a delicious meal while watching the sun sink over the water. Whether it’s a restaurant at a resort or one of the local hot spots, be sure to catch the sunset over dinner one evening.
