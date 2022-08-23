Paul Gauguin Cruises Blog | August 23, 2022 6:00 AM ET
French Polynesia: A Paradise for Foodies
Tahiti is a stunning paradise that is tasty, too.
There are a few dishes that travelers need to try to round out their French Polynesia sailing experience with Paul Gauguin Cruises, starting with one of the signature dishes of the Tahitian Islands, poisson cru.
It is the national dish of Tahiti and is a ceviche- or poke-like delicacy of fresh tuna marinated in lime juice and coconut milk with the added crunch of locally grown tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers. Tahitians call it ei’a ota (ee-ah oh-tah).
Fresh fish and shellfish are a given when it comes to the staples of Tahitian cuisine. Fish range from yellowfin tuna, mahimahi, bonito, and parrotfish to shrimp, lobster, and clams.
Exotic fruits and vegetables also play a major role in French Polynesian dishes. Expect to try uru (or breadfruit), orange plantains, root varietals such as taro (the potato of the tropics), and ufi (which refers to all types of yams).
Visitors should also try the popular casse-croûte, which is a sandwich made of crusty bread with ham, tuna or roti (roast pork).
Even in Papeete, the food truck trend is real. Roulettes as they are called serve shish kebabs, Asian fare, the catch of the day, steaks, pommes frites, poisson cru, and more.
Other popular dishes include chevrettes, which is a freshwater shrimp with curry, fafa, spinach-like taro leaves served with suckling pig and pouletfafa, similar to Hawaii’s chicken luau.
Want to try more traditional Tahitian dishes? Click here.
More Paul Gauguin Cruises, Tahiti
More by Paul Gauguin Cruises Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS