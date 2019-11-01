Hurtigruten Blog | November 01, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Fun Facts About Greenland
Greenland, the world’s largest island, is filled with ancient culture, stunning wildlife and natural attractions. Cruisers onboard a Hurtigruten cruise get to experience all of these things and more.
In order to prepare voyagers for their journey, Hurtigruten shares a handful of facts about the destination. For example, Greenland means “Land of People,” and it was originally discovered by Vikings in the 10th century. Almost 80 percent of it is covered by an ice cap and glaciers.
Greenland has a population of about 57,000, and sealing, whaling, hunting and fishing are the main sources of income for the people living there. Although, tourism is also becoming high on the list as well.
Between May 25 and July 25, the sun does not set in this destination. June 21 is the longest day of the year, and July is the only month where the temperature is above freezing at times.
During a visit to Greenland, tourists often search for wildlife such as polar bears, humpback whales, musk oxen, walruses, reindeer and sea eagles. Visitors are also often attracted to the hot springs, which sit between 98 and 100 degrees, along with the stunning sunsets.
