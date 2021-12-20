RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | December 19, 2021 7:00 AM ET
Group Benefits at RIU Hotels & Resorts
One of the best bookings for a travel advisor is no doubt a group vacation. Whether it’s a wedding party, a family reunion or simply a bunch of friends getting together to reconnect in paradise, agents have several perks when booking a group reservation.
RIU Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for groups to get social on vacation. The hotel company has several properties to choose from throughout Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Bahamas, Aruba, Costa Rica and Panama.
Once the destination is chosen, travel agents can opt to book a package deal for their clients for a variety of occasions including birthdays, romantic getaways and bachelor and bachelorette parties.
RIU Hotels & Resorts also rewards groups by offering contracted rates starting at only five rooms. Currently, every sixth guest booked is complimentary. Other benefits for your clients when booking a group include:
— A group dinner reservation for up to 40 people
— One complimentary cocktail hour with a selection of appetizers
— One complimentary 25-minute massage for the group leader
— Complimentary room upgrades to the next category
— Fruit plate and bottle of wine for the VIP
— Private check-in when a minimum of 20 rooms arrives together
— Welcome sign
— Combinable with Wedding Collections and Social Packages
To learn more, email groups@riu.com, visit www.groupsbyriu.com or call +52 (998) 8487890.
