Get Social at RIU Hotels & Resorts

RIU Hotels & Resorts offers incredible locations for group trips across the continents, but its locations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America offer an even better deal for group travel: social packages. These packages ensure that friend groups, events and romantic vacations are more special by staying at a RIU resort.
The RIU resorts in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Bahamas, Aruba, Costa Rica and Panama offer three uniquely styled package deals for three different special occasions: birthdays, romantic getaways and bachelorette parties.
The Birthday Bash social package begins at $849 a night for up to ten celebrants, including the birthday girl or boy, at one of RIU’s all-inclusive resorts. The package features a private beach party with a DJ, matching T-shirts, mugs and hats, a cooler filled with beer, a semi-private group dinner with a birthday cake and sparkling wine, poolside games, a birthday door banner and a dedicated hotel group coordinator to plan the specifics.
Imagine celebrating a birthday at the RIU Palace Baja California, the adults-only all-inclusive that offers stunning beaches, modern rooms and plenty of experiences for a group of friends to enjoy a milestone birthday celebration.
The #Bachparty social package offers a great option for the bride-to-be or the husband-to-be and their entourage to enjoy a quick vacation before the wedding. The price begins at $849 a night for ten guests and includes a private beach party with a DJ, a semi-private dinner with a celebratory cake and sparkling wine, fun poolside games, gifts including T-shirts, mugs and hats, as well as a celebratory door banner and a hotel group coordinator to ensure that all of the events go off without a hitch.
Guanacaste, Costa Rica’s Hotel RIU Palace Costa Rica offers plenty of fun experiences for a bachelor or bachelorette party, including the opportunity to engage in excursions to nearby Guanacaste or the local national park. Stressed brides and grooms can also relax before the big day at the Renova Spa.
The third social package RIU’s all-inclusive properties offer is the Romantic Getaway package. For couples who need to reconnect or just enjoy some alone time, the Romantic Getaway package beings at $699 per couple and includes a private candlelit dinner on the beach, a beach photoshoot during sunset, a couple’s massage, breakfast in bed, matching T-shirts, a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability) and a dedicated expert event coordinator.
Lovers will love the glamorous RIU Palace Paradise Island, the adults-only all-inclusive in the Bahamas. Whether your idea of romance is exploring the island or just lounging in the pool together, the resort makes for a great romantic destination.
For more information about social packages, please click here or contact groups@riu.com to begin planning an event or group trip.
