American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | October 13, 2020 8:49 AM ET
Help Your Clients Save on Their Next Voyage
Your clients can discover what an amazing country we live in as they sail handcrafted itineraries on ships custom-built for comfort and their surroundings. PLUS, they can change or cancel their voyage up to 121 days before departure and receive a full refund.
And now through October 31, 2020, you can help your clients save up to $1,400 per stateroom.*
Where can your clients go?
The Mississippi – They can discover the Mississippi Delta on the river’s most authentic paddlewheelers. They’ll take in silent Civil War battlefields, seductive Memphis blues, New Orleans jazz, irresistible southern cooking and an exclusive call at Nottoway.
The Great Lakes – They can dive into North America’s freshwater maritime legacy, stopping at Sault Ste. Marie, rustic Mackinac Island and other intoxicating ports along the way. Invite them to relax, engage and explore on this unforgettable journey.
Alaska – They can travel with expert researchers from California Polytechnic State University on a ship custom-designed for Alaska, learning as they go and sharing their delight as the captain takes full advantage of opportunities for unscheduled exploration.
What’s new with our brands?
New ship – Victory Cruise Lines’ Ocean Victory: Designed for intimate access to Alaska’s most delicate environments, this new state-of-the-art expedition ship sails Alaska and British Columbia, as well as a unique 17-day sailing through Costa Rica and Mexico to San Diego. Fewer than 200 spaces available on each departure.
New Special Edition Voyages: These masterfully crafted theme cruises combine lively onboard events with exclusive shore excursions to create the cruise of a lifetime. Whatever your client’s interest – big bands, bourbon, folk art or horse racing – we have a cruise for you.
New SAFECRUISE procedures: Hospitality is who we are, and we take care of your clients when they vacation with us. Our painstaking SAFECRUISE policies, processes and procedures are implemented at every step of their journey to ensure their safety and peace of mind.
