Hit the Gym Before the Beach at Breathless Resorts
Upon arrival to one of Breathless Resorts & Spas’ properties, you’ll immediately see why no one ever wants to leave. An adult-only atmosphere blends together with a beachfront setting creating a relaxing, yet invigorating experience.
The vacation is usually filled with delicious cuisine and maybe one too many cocktails. But not to worry—Breathless Resorts & Spas, part of the AMResorts collection, has just the solution to all of these extra calories. Between all of the eating and drinking, consider taking part in a Strong30 class.
Some travelers have no problem fitting their workout into their vacation schedule, but others struggle with keeping up with their routine. Strong30 provides a great workout for guests in only 30 minutes. It’s a high-intensity workout that targets the entire body.
With lunges, burpees and squats, you’ll be burning calories throughout the day. In addition to getting a great workout in, Strong30 will put you in an upbeat mood with 30 minutes of motivating music.
If you’re not staying at a Breathless Resorts property, you can still experience this class by getting a free guest pass. Simply visit the resort’s website that you’ll be staying near and check out the class times to see which one fits your schedule.
Combat those vacation calories with a Strong30 class each morning to start your day, and you’ll be relaxing by the pool or beach in no time.
