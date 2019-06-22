Vanessa Bloy | June 22, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Honeymooning in Tahiti With Paul Gauguin Cruises
French Polynesia is graced with 118 enchanting islands and atolls and countless motus, each with its own distinct beauty, atmosphere and myth. It is one of the most romantic destinations in the world and widely considered one of the world’s fairy-tale honeymoon destinations.
The unparalleled beauty of this setting has inspired passion for thousands of years. There is simply not a more romantic setting for a new beginning or personal milestone than sailing aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, a luxurious small ship that is renowned for the extra touches and attention to detail making every occasion special. A choice of dreamy 7- to 16-night itineraries in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji and the South Pacific are offered.
Those celebrating their honeymoon aboard The Gauguin receive a special Polynesian blessing ceremony performed by Les Gauguines—the ship’s onboard troupe of Tahitian ambassadors—and hosted by the Cruise Director, an in-stateroom celebratory bottle of Champagne and an 8′ x 10′ photo portrait.
Paul Gauguin Cruises offers optional gift packages for honeymoons, anniversaries, renewals of vows and other special occasions. Couples sailing on The Gauguin can also celebrate their love in a romantic setting amid the turquoise lagoons and exotic islands of French Polynesia.
A popular way is to reserve a wedding ceremony (not legally binding) or renewal of vows package at Motu Mahana, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet off the coast of Taha’a, or in the glass-bottom overwater chapel at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa.
Discovering one of the world’s most beautiful locales together is another way for couples to experience the destination. In Bora Bora, Paul Gauguin Cruises offers an exclusive retreat—its private beach with views of Mt. Otemanu in the distance, towering over white-sand beaches and a dreamy lagoon.
Honeymooners can stroll the sugary sands, bask in the warm sun and take a refreshing dip in the glistening lagoon. Or paddle through the many shades of blue water by kayak or paddleboard.
Paul Gauguin Cruises also offers a visit to its private islet of Motu Mahana for the day where guests can enjoy a day of watersports, Polynesian activities, a barbecue lunch feast and cocktails from full-service and floating bars.
A wide array of land and sea excursions are available for discovering the vivid beauty, vibrant history and rich culture of the destination. Couples can enjoy island tours, snorkeling and SCUBA diving, hikes, e-bikes, flightseeing and ATV and WaveRunner excursions.
After a day of exploration, a glass of wine can be savored on a private stateroom or suite balcony aboard The Gauguin, to take in the captivating island scenery and sunsets.
Dinner dates at tables for two can be had at one of The Gauguin’s three dining venues. L’Etoile offers international fare, La Veranda features signature dishes from French celebrity chef Jean-Pierre Vigato and Le Grill serves Polynesian specialties poolside.
The decadent course-by-course menus at all three restaurants are paired with wines by the sommelier. Complimentary, in-stateroom dining can also be enjoyed. Each evening, live performances are staged in Le Grand Salon. Couples can also grab a nightcap and feel the magic in the air dancing the night away at The Gauguin’s La Palette or on the pool deck beneath the stars.
